Charges for lease based on tenure

Question: I have a few flats in an apartment complex. I want to sell one of the flats now and am looking for a good buyer. My idea is to dispose the flat, but some members of my family say it is better that I go ahead with a lease-cum-sale deed arrangement. This would mean that the person occupying my flat should commit to buy it once the lease period is over. The lease period can be anywhere up to five years, after which I would deduct the lease amount paid to me and sell the flat to the same person. In this case, please tell me if the lease-cum-sale deed is allowed as per the existing registration of rules and regulations, and if so are the registration and stamp duty payable for the same?

R. Sivasekaran

Answer: In the present scenario, lease and sale would be treated as separate transactions and have to be documented and registered independently. The lease can be entered into as a first step coupled with an Agreement for Sale between the parties setting out the terms and conditions and timelines for payment of sale consideration as well as consequences of breach. The stamp duty and registration charges for lease will depend upon the tenure of lease. The charges for registration of both the documents can be ascertained from the Tamil Nadu government website viz., tnreginet.gov.in

