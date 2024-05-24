How do I get a non-traceable certificate?

Question: I lost my original land documents on the Udhagamandalam Main Road in Mettupalayam. I live in France and am trying to get a copy to sell my land. When I came to India, I was asked to go through a lawyer to get a non-traceable certificate. But, till now, even my lawyer says that they are waiting for court order to issue the certificate. I have been waiting for more than two years. Could you please explain the exact process to get a copy of my land documents?

Premkumar Sumana

Answer: A circular was issued by Director General of Police on 1.4.2022 explaining the procedure to be adopted with regard to issuance of non-traceable certificate relating to loss of property documents. An application needs to be made to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the jurisdictional police station where the property is situated along with two certified copies of documents alleged to have been lost, photograph of the applicant and identity proof of the applicant. Public notices in two newspapers (English and vernacular) are required to be published in the prescribed format within 30 days prior to filing of the application and furnished along with it. An encumbrance certificate for the past 20 years or from date of registration of the missing document (whichever is longer) must also be obtained and furnished. Certain declarations/ undertakings as prescribed in the circular will also have to be annexed. Thereafter, the SHO shall conduct an investigation and if the lost document(s) cannot be found, the SHO will issue a non-traceable certificate.

