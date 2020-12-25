Land measurement dispute

In 2016, we bought a piece of land in Udumalpet Tauk. The deed mentions an area of 47 sq.ft. and we also have a moola pathiram (1981). In 1992, the resurvey patta was in meters and mentioned 14 m. The adjacent land’s owner is going to sell his plot and when measuring the said land, the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) informed him that it is 45.92 sq.ft. by conversion. He also mentioned that our house is .8 inches in their property. The owner is now asking for money for this space or wants the wall removed. The building is as per the records that state a space of 47 sq.ft. How do I proceed?
Vinoth Kannan P
Chennai
If there is a dispute between the adjacent owners on measurements of their land holding, the same has to be resolved by conducting a joint survey of the property with the assistance of the government surveyor. The recitals of documents evidencing ownership and the information in the revenue records have to be looked into while settling the ownership dispute. If there is any encroachment by one party on the land of another, the same has to be removed failing which the aggrieved party may move the jurisdictional court for necessary orders.
