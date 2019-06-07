Difference in measurement

In 1996, I bought a piece of land (measuring 4,400 sq.ft.) at Mudichur. In 2018, the patta was transferred and it measured 4,304 sq.ft.

In the Field Measurement Book (FMB), the land is measured as follows: west to east is 12.2 m, south to north measures 35.4 m, east to west at 12.2 m and north to south is 32.2 m. (one side trapezoidal). The area as per the FMB measures 4,436 sq.ft.

Please clarify which area has to be considered for a sale or construction.

Is it possible to get an authentication from the sub-registrar or tahsildar?