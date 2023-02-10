Buying coastal land

February 10, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

We are five friends planning to buy one-acre agriculture land on a coastal area for investment purpose (not for farming). We want to divide the land equally and register each independently. I would like know about the documents to be produced while buying the land. What are the issues that are likely to arise during registration of the land, and if we want to sell it later or occupy it. What are mandatory regulations for buying land in coastal areas?

Ravichandiran A., Chennai

If the land is going to be divided and not going to be used for agricultural purposes, it is advisable to get the sub-division approved by the local body before registering the land. Two aspects have to be looked into while purchasing any property. One is whether the present owner(s) has/ have proper title and undisturbed possession of the property offered for sale. You can obtain a legal opinion on title from your lawyer in this regard. The second aspect is whether the purchaser can put the property to its intended use/ purpose. Many factors such as water bodies, burial grounds, archaeological monuments, animal corridors, bird sanctuaries, quarries, height clearances around airports etc., would affect the rights of an owner to put up construction. These aspects will also have to be checked before seeking to buy any land parcel.