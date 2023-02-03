ADVERTISEMENT

Making changes to the patta

February 03, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

S.C. Raghuram

I own a property in Tambaram, Chennai. As per the sale deed, the measurement of the land is 2400 sq.ft., which is the physical measurement of the property. But in patta the measurement is given as 2152 sq.ft., which is lesser than the actual size of the plot area. I want to know if building approval will be given based on the actual measurement of the land or what is mentioned in the patta? Also, if I must correct the patta, who should I contact?

Pa. Sharath Kumar, Chennai

You can make an application to the jurisdictional Tahsildar’s office for correction of patta. It is also possible that you may get an approval with the existing documents based on the plan submitted by you to the authorities disclosing the actual site measurements. Please consult your architect/ civil engineer as to the necessity of correcting the patta before taking further steps in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US