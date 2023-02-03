Making changes to the patta

February 03, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

I own a property in Tambaram, Chennai. As per the sale deed, the measurement of the land is 2400 sq.ft., which is the physical measurement of the property. But in patta the measurement is given as 2152 sq.ft., which is lesser than the actual size of the plot area. I want to know if building approval will be given based on the actual measurement of the land or what is mentioned in the patta? Also, if I must correct the patta, who should I contact?

Pa. Sharath Kumar, Chennai

You can make an application to the jurisdictional Tahsildar’s office for correction of patta. It is also possible that you may get an approval with the existing documents based on the plan submitted by you to the authorities disclosing the actual site measurements. Please consult your architect/ civil engineer as to the necessity of correcting the patta before taking further steps in this regard.