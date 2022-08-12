Permission to go ahead

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

Our residential building is nearly 10 years old with 80 flats on stilt and four floors. About 60 flats were provided covered car park and the remaining 20 flats open car park. Now the open car park owners desire to provide a awning/ canopy with roofing sheet for protection of cars from sun/ rain. Does the erection of awning/ canopy with roofing sheet require prior permission/ sanction of plan from Corporation of Chennai/ CMDA and if yes under what provision?

M. Vijayaraghavan, Chennai

According to Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, no structure ought to be constructed in the set back space of any building except sunshades, motor room, watchman booth, gate pillars and meter room. In our view, any other structure needs prior permission.