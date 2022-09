Our ancestral house is to be demolished and constructed into eight flats. The patta is in our late mother’s name. Our question is whether the patta should be transferred to all the legal heirs’ names or is it sufficient if it is transferred into one of the legal heir’s name with the consent of all the other legal heirs.

ADVERTISEMENT

A.S. Thirumalai, Chennai

It is advisable to have the patta transferred in the names of all the present owners/ legal heirs for obtaining approvals for the proposed construction.