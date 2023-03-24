ADVERTISEMENT

Building plan approval: single or separate?

March 24, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

S.C. Raghuram

I got the building plan approval from Chennai Corporation to construct four units on 2,400 sq.ft. of land. I have not constructed anything so far, but have instead sold half of the land (1,200 sq.ft.). My question is, is the building plan approval still valid to construct on the remaining half of the land, or do I have to apply for fresh approval for the remaining 1,200 sq.ft.? Also, is the previous plan still valid if both the owners build jointly on the 2,400 sq.ft.?

B.S. Venkatesh, Chennai

The approvals will have a validity period beyond which the same cannot be relied on. Since a portion of the land has been sold, the process of obtaining approvals will depend on the nature of building proposed to be put up over the property. Two independent units will require separate approvals. If a common building is planned, the land can be reconstituted and a single approval can be obtained.

