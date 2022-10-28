Is permission required?

We purchased a ground floor flat and registered it for commercial/ office use. The building has five flats of which the other four are residential and situated in the first and second floors. We were the first to register our flat as commercial. We need to place the name board of the company in the front of the building. All the flat owners have agreed to it except for one. Can you please tell us what to do?

K Anandakumar, Chennai

The approvals granted for construction have to be looked into to ascertain the nature of the building (residential or commercial or mixed). If your unit has been approved as commercial/ office premises, you will not require permission from other occupants to carry on your activities. Otherwise, it will be a violation of nature of use, and permission from other occupants will not be of any relevance if the authorities take any action in this regard.