Is permission required?

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

S.C. Raghuram
October 28, 2022 15:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

We purchased a ground floor flat and registered it for commercial/ office use. The building has five flats of which the other four are residential and situated in the first and second floors. We were the first to register our flat as commercial. We need to place the name board of the company in the front of the building. All the flat owners have agreed to it except for one. Can you please tell us what to do?

ADVERTISEMENT

K Anandakumar, Chennai

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The approvals granted for construction have to be looked into to ascertain the nature of the building (residential or commercial or mixed). If your unit has been approved as commercial/ office premises, you will not require permission from other occupants to carry on your activities. Otherwise, it will be a violation of nature of use, and permission from other occupants will not be of any relevance if the authorities take any action in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu Property Plus
legal (real estate)
habitat and housing
construction and property
properties (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app