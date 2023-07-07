HamberMenu
Adopting building norms

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

July 07, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

My daughter bought an approved under-construction flat in a five-storeyed building in Chennai from a builder, who allotted us a car parking space in the stilt area under the OTS (open to sky). Since OTS usually has windows of other flats as well as outdoor units, I found that as a risk to human life and property. But the builder said that he had followed the construction regulations and had got approval for the same. I tried to contact the structural engineer and a panel engineer of CMDA, who drew the actual plan, but he did not give a satisfactory answer. He instead said that at the draft stage of the plan, it was suggested that the OTS stilt space be partially closed, keeping in mind the safety of the residents. Subsequently, that was not executed. As a result of persistently requesting the builder, he agreed to partially cover the bottom of the OTS after obtaining the certificate of completion. I still feel there are violations. Kindly clarify what must be done in this scenario.

S. Balaji, Chennai

In any building, every open space, external or internal, shall be kept free from any erection thereon and open to the sky. If you are aggrieved by the physical aspects of your car parking slot, you may have to work out a solution with the builder. Otherwise, you may approach the Consumer Forum for suitable remedies.

