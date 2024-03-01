GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parking on a public street

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

March 01, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

In a CMDA approved layout, there are nine housing plots with individual houses constructed on each of them. The houses are of different sizes, some built to accommodate more number of people when rented out. The layout has a 24-ft-wide dead-end street. Kindly let me know the provisions under law to regulate car parking on the dead-end street stretch. Do all the owners have the right to park their cars on this street? If yes, what is the permissible occupancy area for each plot owner? Does it depend on the size of the plot? Should car parking be in a single row or double row?

P. Viswanathan, Chennai

If the layout has been approved by CMDA, the road portion would have been gifted to Corporation of Chennai and has to be treated as a public road. To our knowledge, there are no clear rules laid down by Corporation governing parking of vehicles in public roads. If the parking of vehicles obstruct traffic or prevent entry/exit to any building, complaints can be registered in the online portals of Chennai Corporation or Tamil Nadu Police for necessary reliefs.

