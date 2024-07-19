Getting the gift deed when purchasing land

When a plot is purchased in a CMDA approved layout of house sites, please clarify whether the gift deed pertaining to roads/ streets and other Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands in that layout must be obtained from the sellers/ promoters by the buyer of the individual site.

P. Viswanathan

Answer: The gift deed pertaining to common areas in the layout or building project has to be handed over to the recipient of the said land, which may be the approving authority or the local body. The promoter should provide copies of the said document to the buyers of the project.

