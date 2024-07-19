ADVERTISEMENT

Getting the gift deed when purchasing land

Published - July 19, 2024 04:52 pm IST

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

When a plot is purchased in a CMDA approved layout of house sites, please clarify whether the gift deed pertaining to roads/ streets and other Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands in that layout must be obtained from the sellers/ promoters by the buyer of the individual site.

P. Viswanathan

Answer: The gift deed pertaining to common areas in the layout or building project has to be handed over to the recipient of the said land, which may be the approving authority or the local body. The promoter should provide copies of the said document to the buyers of the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US