GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Getting the gift deed when purchasing land

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

Published - July 19, 2024 04:52 pm IST

When a plot is purchased in a CMDA approved layout of house sites, please clarify whether the gift deed pertaining to roads/ streets and other Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands in that layout must be obtained from the sellers/ promoters by the buyer of the individual site.

P. Viswanathan

Answer: The gift deed pertaining to common areas in the layout or building project has to be handed over to the recipient of the said land, which may be the approving authority or the local body. The promoter should provide copies of the said document to the buyers of the project.

Related Topics

The Hindu Property Plus / house building / real estate / real estate / legal (real estate)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.