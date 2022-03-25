Last-mile funding inspires hope

According to government estimates, over 1,500 residential projects with a total of 4,58,000 units are stuck all over the country due to lack of funds

Over the last few years, the real estate sector has gone through a slew of reforms such as demonetisation, RERA and GST, all of which have organised the sector, albeit with immense pain and disruption. These reforms were followed by the IL&FS and NBFC crisis in 2018, which dried up liquidity across the entire sector over the next 1.5 years. All these factors even led to subdued demand as the sector even grappled with trust deficit issues.

While the first wave of COVID-19 may have well been a death knell for the residential real estate sector that was trying to get back on its feet, it came with a silver lining. The outbreak of the global pandemic that put people under strict lockdowns brought the importance of safe living to the fore which led to an upsurge in the interest of homebuyers.

A spate of government initiatives to support the economy saw policy rates being reduced to historical lows to invigorate consumption and stimulate growth. The stagnancy of prices, coupled with reduction of home loan interest rates to 15-year lows of <7% catalysed the subdued demand and even pushed buyers waiting on the side lines to make a decision about home purchase. To aid the demand in the segment, state governments like Maharashtra even reduced the stamp duty on registration of properties from 5% to 2%. While the year 2020 was an aberration in terms of sales, 2021 has seen the highest annual sales since 2016. In fact, Q3 FY22 has seen the highest quarterly sales since 2015.

The events following demonetisation, RERA and introduction of GST also set in motion a process of organisation and consolidation in the real estate sector wherein we witnessed stronger well-managed developers become stronger as the weaker ones taking exit route. The introduction of COVID further accelerated the consolidation process.

This can be witnessed through the growing share of organised developers over the years (share of sales by organised developers has increased to 40% in FY21 from 17% in FY17).

Investments rise

For a long time, commercial real estate has been the go-to asset class for investors. More than ₹32,000 crore has been invested in the real estate sector by institutional investors in 2021. However, the important thing to note is that the share of residential segment has risen to more than 25% of the total inflow highlighting the increased confidence of investors in the segment.

The residential segment has also seen several new alliances in the past year and a flurry of capital raised by developers. Two large organised developers have already raised equity capital by coming up with IPOs in the last year and there are a couple more in the pipeline. 2021 also saw listing of the third REIT in India in the midst of pandemic induced declining commercial office demand which solidifies the overall investor confidence in the sector.

According to government estimates, over 1,500 residential projects with a total of 4,58,000 units are stuck across the nation due to lack of funds to complete the project. MMR and NCR account for nearly 75% of such stuck units. In order to kick-start the investment cycle in residential projects and deliver houses to people who were burdened with dual problems of undelivered homes and regular payment of home loans, the government in 2019 had announced the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Fund with an estimated fund size of ₹25,000 crore to support these stuck projects.

While the government-established SWAMIH fund served a major purpose of providing a solution to helpless homebuyers, many institutions including offshore investors have seen this space as an opportunity. In fact, the last-mile funding is currently one of the most sought-after products preferred by several lenders.

While the SWAMIH Fund focuses solely on completion of stuck projects, the new private platforms have allowed part refinancing of existing lenders in the stuck projects thereby creating a win-win situation for both, the aggrieved lenders and the stuck homebuyers.

Commercial office segment has also been at the receiving end of the pandemic with many companies forced to work on a hybrid model. This has affected expansion plans of many companies and resulted in much lower absorption numbers than the peak witnessed in 2019. However, vacation of existing offices has been limited and rental collections have remained robust. Although the retail segment was badly hit by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, absorption in 2021 has doubled to 3.2 mn sq. ft. as compared to 2020 signalling a strong comeback and rent waivers that were granted previously are gradually are being done away with as footfalls inch back to pre-COVID levels.

Probably one of the worst-hit sectors, hospitality, still witnesses challenges due to unpredictable travel restrictions and business travel remaining discretionary. But holiday hospitality has shown strong recovery as travellers flock to domestic destinations due to curbs on overseas travel.

Introduction of GST had already given a boost to the warehousing and logistics segment. However, this segment has been the biggest beneficiary during the pandemic with work-from-home and social distancing fuelling the e-commerce demand thereby driving growth.

Hope for the sector

Despite fears of Omicron that gripped the country in the beginning of 2022, the real estate sector has already proved it resilience.

With the economy slated to grow in the range of 8-9% for the year, the pent up demand for housing and the need for safe living will continue to fuel the sector in 2022. Further, product design will take precedence over apartment size as homebuyer preferences are changing with the growing trend of flexible work, as opposed to travelling to work every day. Affordability will continue to be the order of the day in 2022. Developers therefore will continue to optimise technology in not only sales but also in development, so that the affordability factor remains intact in the pursuit of homeownership.

Robust residential real estate demand is the cornerstone of development for any growing economy. For a country like India that has been battered by three waves of COVID-19, the residential real estate sector inspires hope. With several fundamental indicators as specified above, recovering economy and bullish market sentiments, it may be said with reasonable confidence that residential real estate has entered a steady growth phase that is likely to continue for the next four to five years.

The writer is Director & CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Fund.