legal eagle Real Estate

Land sale: getting personal consent

S.C. RaghuramJuly 15, 2022 15:43 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 15:43 IST

My mother has a land in Chennai. She resides in Madurai and is unable to travel considering her age, physical and medical conditions. She now wishes to sell the land. Can I have a Power of Attorney (POA) from her in my name to handle the sale of the property? If so, does the POA have to be registered in Madurai while having my mother physically present at the registrar office there? Kindly tell me the process involved in this and also if there is any other alternative.

Joseph Raja, Chennai

As mentioned by you, your mother can execute and register a POA in Madurai. Her physical presence at the relevant Sub Registrar Office (SRO) is mandatory for registration of the POA. If she is unable to go to the SRO, you may request the officials to facilitate registration of the POA at her house by submitting necessary documents as required by them.

