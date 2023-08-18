How to retrieve ‘public land’

August 18, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

We bought a piece of land in Kumbakonam in 1990. We got an approval for construction on this plot in 1997 from the Kumbakonam Municipal Corporation. For some reason, we did not raise any structure but we were paying land tax regularly. We have our name in Adangal and subsequently our buyer’s name too as we sold the land in 2016. It seems the land was meant for public use initially and my seller by exchanging some other land for public use, got this land for free. The document evidencing this is termed ‘parivartanai’. The municipal corporation is not parting with a copy of this document. They say that they do not have any documents with them and that they cannot give permission to construct on this land in the pretext that the land was meant for public use only. We have also got a letter from Right to Information department saying that there was no gift deed of this land to Kumbakonam Municipal Corporation and that there was no press release saying that the land belonged to the municipal corporation. Kindly suggest as to how my buyer can get permission for construction on this land.

V. Ramasubramanian

Kumbakonam

The `A’ register entries and issuance of Patta in the names of previous owners will disclose the nature and use of the land. The encumbrance certificate for the relevant period will indicate whether any Exchange Deed, as mentioned in your query, was registered. If no such exchange was done, one has to proceed based on the present classification of land in the government records. However, if the exchange was done, your buyer has to approach a competent Court for declaration of title and other reliefs relating to grant of building plan.