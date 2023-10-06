Farming in the city

October 06, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Times have changed. One need not go very far from the city to see agricultural lands, cattle and farmers. Young urban farmers Gokulnath Natesan and his wife Vinodhini have their Kazhani Native Farm bang on East Coast Road at Kottivakkam, Chennai, where they grow greens and vegetables through the year.

“I don’t own the land, we took it on lease and now four years later we grow vegetables and greens to supply to a small group of friends,” says Natesan, who does farming on beach sand. He and his wife left lucrative jobs in IT and began farming just before the COVID-19 pandemic. They invested their savings on land. “Now we are confident that this is a sustainable venture — growing native greens. There are many youngsters interested in growing greens if land is available near the city. For urban farmers, land availability is an issue,” he says.

Since most of these lands used by urban farmers are not classified as agricultural lands, they cannot get government subsidies. They can however buy farming inputs at MRP rates.

Ensuring nutrition safety

A health issue in the family made Harinath Kasiganesh, a scientist with DRDO, quit and work barefoot on his farm in Karayanpattarai near Maraimalai Nagar, around 50 km from Chennai. “I work mainly with moringa (drumstick) since our traditional texts say the plant has over 300 medicinal uses. I also grow paddy. At the DRDO, I helped develop nutritious food for army personnel at the borders, especially for those at high altitudes. I believe the country needs to work on nutrition safety and supply moringa neer to those who need it,” he says.

One of the pioneers in organic or natural farming is Alladi Mahadevan who began The Organic Farm at Maharajakuppam village, Cheyyar Taluk near Kalpakkam, way back in 1995. “At that time very few people were talking about organic farming. We did not break even till 2010 and underwent a lot of struggles. Once you get the knack of it, once you understand the food wheel, it works. We have different kinds of crops that sustain us throughout the year. We — my wife Ramashri and I — are people-centric; we work with school children and also with local residents. We believe in sharing our revenue with them. I always tell other farmers to look at revenue-making models,” he says.

Mind on marketing

Ananthoo, co-founder of Organic Farmers Market, a chain of shops selling organic produce in the city, recalls how he and his wife Sumathi returned from Switzerland and started interacting with friends and farmers and found that marketing was lacking. “We read about farmer suicides and wanted to help farmers. We now ensure that farmers have a minimum assured income and fix prices for the produce so that farmers continue with natural farming. Many of those we work with are urban farmers who are educated. They sell their produce to a small group from their own contacts and now have begun to network so that they can supply more products,” he says.

Ananthoo suggests that the government can perhaps look at foreign models where urban farmers are provided small parcels of land to do farming. “Europe, the U.S. and Japan have such models where people can rent small plots and grow their own plants. These lands are situated just outside cities. Some kind of marketing mechanism can be created for these like the Uzhavar Sandhai.”

Former government official S.S. Nair, who runs an Ecopark and Information Centre at Padur, and a small farm as well, is part of a network of farmers. She says that urban farmers are spread all over the State. “A lot of people in the city own agriculture lands and are into farming. Many are first-generation farmers. There are those from agricultural backgrounds also. Networking is helping them deal with pest management, sharing of seeds, crop diversification and marketing produce.”

Government sources say that those using agricultural land in their own names alone get the subsidies. These urban farmers can, however, get agricultural inputs like seeds and fertilizer. The government is working out something for them.