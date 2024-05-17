Celebrating artistry at Laasya Rutland

Step into the cozy embrace of Laasya Rutland, nestled away from the hustle and bustle of the city streets, and you’ll find yourself transported to a world where creativity knows no bounds. This charming haven, which made its debut in late April, is more than just a store — it’s a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and mindful living.

As you wander through the thoughtfully curated space, you can’t help but be enchanted by the array of lifestyle brands that call Laasya Rutland home. From the reclaimed teakwood wonders of Baro Designs to the whimsical charm of Mudpie Pottery Studio, each brand has its own story to tell, its own unique voice in the symphony of design.

As you step through the doors of Laasya Rutland, you’re greeted by an orchestration of colours, textures, and scents that tantalise the senses. From the earthy aroma of freshly brewed coffee at the Woode House Cafe to the sight of exquisite handcrafted furniture and decor, every element of this space is designed to captivate and enchant.

One of the first brands to catch my eye was Mudpie Pottery Studio (not to mention my wallet too!). A pair of ceramic heads in unusual design and colour, a textured starfish in pretty pastels and a blue glazed sheep were some of the pieces I fell in love with and took home. “Every piece of clay has a story to tell,” says the very grounded Unnamalai Annamalai, the creative force behind Mudpie Pottery Studios. “I find joy in going with the flow while working, rather than meticulously planning each piece, resulting in a unique creation every time.”

With a brief stint in pottery under her mentor at Dakshinachitra and subsequent years of self-exploration on the wheel, Annamalai paints her artistic journey with vibrant hues and intricate textures, sculpting ceramic masterpieces that stand out with their unique blend of colours and patterns, eloquently articulating the essence of her craft. Check out her handmade creations of the dancing sufi, animals and other sculptures at the store.

At Laasya, the shining star of lifestyle is undoubtedly Baro Design from Mumbai. Siddharth Sirohi’s commitment to living in the present infuses every piece with a sense of purpose. ”Experiencing the state of being in the moment has empowered us to create meticulously crafted reclaimed teakwood furniture,” says the visionary behind Baro Designs. “Our mindful designs are notjust about aesthetics; they’re about creating pieces that resonate with our customers on a deeper level. It’s all about being in the moment,” he says about the blending of mid-century modern and art deco styles, while creating pieces that are both timeless and uniquely Indian. “As an interior designer, I’m already brainstorming ways to incorporate them into existing spaces — they’re that inspiring. Plus, the fact that they’re customisable? Huge bonus. Sure, they take 6-8 weeks to deliver, but trust me, it’s worth the wait for these one-of-a-kind gems.”

Have you seen Ta.Da tableware at Laasya? It’s all about embracing life’s imperfections! Their designs find beauty in chaos, creating harmony in every collection. It’s like they’re speaking the language of Laasya’s lifestyle — unique, eclectic, and full of character. And their Indigo tableware? Stunning! You can mix and match sets for a look that’s as individual as you are. Trust me, your dining table will thank you for it!

Transport yourself to the serene landscapes of Shimla with White Hill Studio’s captivating tableware collections. From ‘Postcards from Shimla’ to ‘Midnight in Mashobra’, each collection exudes an exotic charm that evokes the tranquillity of the mountains. Handcrafted with care, their ceramic tableware boasts floral motifs and foliage designs in unique colours, ensuring that every piece is a conversation starter. With the ability to mix and match, White Hill Studio’s crockery allows for endless possibilities, making every dining experience truly memorable.

Embark on a journey of mindful luxury with Studio Covers, a venture spanning three generations of women. Founded by mother-daughter duo Nirmal and Sonali Pathak, Studio Covers is committed to creating cruelty-free, sustainable soft furnishings. From humble beginnings in a garage to now operating in large factories, the brand has firmly established itself in the hospitality sector and is venturing into home interiors. With a focus on ethical sourcing, fair wages, and eco-friendly practices, Studio Covers ensures that every product is not only beautiful but also socially and environmentally responsible.

In the 1920s, Andretta, Himachal Pradesh, witnessed the arrival of Norah Richards, an Irish woman whose vision laid the foundation for the Andretta Pottery and Craft Studio. Richards brought along Padma Shri Sardar Gurucharan Singh, a master potter from Delhi, to realise her dream. Today, a generation later, Mansimran Singh and his wife, Mary Singh, helm the studio, continuing the legacy with a team of seasoned potters. Rooted in rural growth and development, the studio offers courses and produces some of the finest organic ceramic pottery, preserving the essence of craftsmanship and heritage.

Experience the vibrant hues and intricate designs of Anakka’s Bone-Inlay furniture, crafted in the heart of Jodhpur. Known for their distinctive and colourful palettes, Anakka’s designs offer the perfect balance between statement pieces and subtle accents. Whether you’re building a space from scratch or adding a touch of flair to an existing one, Anakka’s furniture promises to elevate any environment with its unique charm and personality.

Enter the world of Life with Objects, a design platform founded by art curator Farah Siddiqui and design consultant Natasha Mehta in 2020. With a focus on developing interdisciplinary, intercultural, and global exhibition concepts, Life with Objects aims to spotlight the secret life of objects that inspire designers.

Through unique exhibits and curated experiences, the platform invites audiences to explore the hidden narratives behind everyday objects, fostering a deeper appreciation for the world of design.

Let nature be your muse with Neon Attic, a brand deeply rooted in southern influences. With a mission to redefine contemporary spaces, Neon Attic has established itself as a leader in design over the past few years. Inspired by the beauty of the natural world, their creations aim to create spaces that are both inviting and inspiring. Whether you’re looking to refresh your home or embark on a design adventure, Neon Attic promises to transform your space.

With prices starting from ₹650 onwards, Laasya Rutland offers something for everyone. And what encourages you to linger is the espresso and cold brews from The Woodhouse Coffee & Cocoa Co. that is tucked away inside. Managed by Samyukta, you can enjoy a working lunch of delectable sandwiches and breads here.

The writer is an interior designer.

