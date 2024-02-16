Looking ‘under the hood’ of a home

February 16, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST

While most of us know how to evaluate a car or two-wheeler, many have no idea about evaluating a new house. A house that has good finishes, automatic door locks, fancy switches — but what if I say all these can be retrofitted?

What goes ‘under the hood’ (in car analogy) is important. One needs to investigate a few things before buying a house. We need to differentiate myths from facts.

Myth 1: Maximum saleable area is efficiency

Fact: Smart distribution of built-up area is efficiency

The first thing on the buyer’s mind is the maximum saleable area within a plot size. More is not always better. Check what is included and excluded within the saleable area. Comparing the saleable area calculation with the built-up area in approval drawings is a straightforward way to ensure only necessary items are accounted for in the saleable area. Leaving some open area for greenery in the site beyond minimum requirements goes a long way in improving the quality of life.

Myth 2: More (number of) rooms the better

Fact: Plan for family

It is common for us to refer to the number of bedrooms in a potential future home, as a benchmark. But how many rooms do we really need? Back in the 1990s, when my parents bought their first apartment, 2BHK was considered respectable. Today, 3BHK is considered the standard, and 4BHK has become a common choice. In the past 20 years, the average family size has reduced, but why has the number of rooms increased? Yes, the standard of living has increased. But shouldn’t that mean larger rooms, than more rooms?

It is important to plan for bedrooms in relation to family size and the evolution of the family. A family may grow larger with children but may grow smaller when children move out. A good rule of thumb is to have N minus 1 number of rooms in a private villa and N minus 2 number of rooms in an apartment, where N is the number of residents.

Adding more rooms within the same built-up area means more space wasted in internal walls, furniture, and layout. It also compounds the inefficiency in electrical layout and maintenance. Every family has unique requirements, but we often overvalue the pride that comes with the number of rooms.

Myth 3: Large windows offer better ventilation

Fact: The right placement of windows offers better daylight and ventilation

It is a trend to show large sliding windows on the street side façade, and minimal to none on the rear side. On floor plans, one window per bedroom looks sufficient. But adequate cross-ventilation needs a clear channel for air movement — an inlet and an outlet. Ideally, the inlet needs to be smaller while the outlet larger. At the drawing board, at least two windows in each room on different walls, results in significantly improved cross-ventilation, and bright, sun-lit rooms. This reduces the need for air-conditioning and artificial lights during daytime. Architect Murali from Chennai says, “Multi-functional (mosquito screen, flexible adjustments) aluminium windows are preferable these days as they are more durable than UPVC windows. Bay windows in traditional homes provided an opportunity for users to sit by the window and enjoy the views, which is a smart planning strategy that can be used in modern homes.”

Myth 4: Judge good toilet by the fixtures

Fact: Judge good toilet by spatial design

We love to see hand showers, and fancy faucets in our prospective house. But most of the faucets can be retrofitted later even if they are not a part of the standard package. The spatial design of the toilet is fixed though. A good shower, western closet, and a handwash — each need at least 700mm width each, and a recommended 1m width each for comfortable use. So, a good toilet area should be 2.7m (9ft) x 1.5m (5ft) at the very least.

Myth 5: Good Layout allows privacy within rooms

Fact: Good layout allows functionality and family time

Dividing people into rooms can easily achieve privacy, but what is more complex is creating space for togetherness and efficiency for functions. An open family lounge, deck area, functional terrace, and interconnected kitchen-dining-living are perfect examples of spaces that create opportunities for family members to engage in activities together. In multi-floor villas, connections across floors such as double-height ceilings with an overlooking balcony can encourage interaction between family members, while maintaining their sense of personal space. The provision of a common area between houses can bring about a positive impact on society.

Architect Faisal Vohra of F+S Designs, Hyderabad, says, “Always aim at creating private and semi-private areas for different members of the family and age groups using screens, crafted rafters, totems, shelving units, etc. Spaces have to be designed to be exclusive (such as formal living) and inclusive (such as an open kitchen and dining). This ensures a good balance in liveability and privacy.”

Myth 6: Judge good construction by the quality of finishes

Fact: Judge good construction by the quality of core building

We are often willing to pay a premium for good finishes — branded paint, and cladding, as they are seen as a sign of superior quality. Equally important is the structural building within, like the ‘engine under the hood’. It affects the lifespan, safety, comfort, performance as well as aesthetics of the house for time to come.

To ensure the construction quality of the core building, it is recommended to visit the site during construction. If it is a built project, it is important to review the specifications of construction materials and review the contractor involved.

Myth 7: Customise your requirement

Fact: Customisation has limited utility

When a building floorplan is approved, the external wall is finalised. The standardised layout published in the brochure is often the most optimised.

Customisations are generally suitable to remove specific rooms so that they make existing rooms larger. But often customisation is used to add rooms to split existing rooms thereby making them even smaller. This hurts the intended function of the space. The ideal way forward is to use customisation only when needed, or to identify another project that suits your need without customisation.

The writer is Principal Architect, FHD India, Bengaluru.