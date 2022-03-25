It’s her call

March 25, 2022 16:40 IST

Women are increasingly taking charge of major life decisions like purchasing a home for themselves or their children

In Indian society, women are reclaiming their rightful place as equals. There was a time when men dominated the real estate industry and other big financial decisions, but now the industry is drawing more women, who are expressing interest in becoming key homebuyers and decision-makers in greater numbers.

A growing number of Indian women are putting their money into the real estate market. Women are becoming more interested in real estate as an investment. Women have become an important focal point for developers in India nowadays.

In contrast to the past, when Indian women could only be termed as homemakers, they are today extremely empowered and have become independent decision-makers when it comes to home purchases.

Not only in the business sector in India, but also in the government sector at all levels, women have enjoyed highly qualified employment with tremendous growth potential.

Real estate developers are aware of this dynamic, and frequently tailor their advertising to appeal to women. The banking and government systems are also going above and beyond to encourage women to buy homes.

As women in our society gain financial independence, they are increasingly taking charge of major life decisions such as purchasing a home for themselves or their children. As a result, home loan providers have created particular plans and possibilities for Indian women to purchase a home while also receiving special home loan incentives. Buying a home is typically regarded as a rite of passage for adults, particularly because it includes a significant financial investment.

Reduced interest rates

Homeownership has a number of perks, including tax savings. Furthermore, by accumulating equity in your house, you increase your prospects of long-term financial stability and security.

In India, most of the property buyers rely on housing loans to finance their purchases. While this benefit allows consumers to acquire homes in their early years of employment, it also raises the overall cost of the purchase. Women, on the other hand, do not have to spend as much as men because numerous banks offer house loans with reduced interest rates to women. Women’s house loans are typically priced 50-100 basis points lower than the national average. Furthermore, as women begin to be paid on a par with men, if not more, the likelihood of them taking advantage of the various programmes available to them increases.

Women home purchasers in Maharashtra would receive a one-percentage-point discount, according to the Maharashtra government. This means that stamp duty on property registration for women home buyers is now merely 2% of the property value. For women who apply for a home loan, many lenders offer reduced interest rates. A lower rate has a positive influence on EMIs and can save a lot of money over the life of the loan.

Women can apply as co-borrowers with their husbands. The couple’s combined income may allow them to qualify for a larger loan and have more options when it comes to finding a suitable property for their family. Women, like their male partners, can deduct their house loan instalments from their taxes.

Like never before

Women’s desire for real estate has risen following COVID-19, from 57% votes in the previous edition of the ANAROCK Property Consultants consumer mood survey to 62% in the present edition. Affordability, incentives and discounts, and house loan rates are among their key feeling interests. They are now more interested in real estate than in SIPs, gold, and other forms of investment.

Working from home has made it possible for a large number of women to enter the job. The impact of COVID-19, as well as a push to promote “work from home,” has boosted housing demand in Mumbai. Areas that were previously overlooked by working professionals are now in high demand.

Property demand was on the rise even as the economy was rocked by the pandemic and accompanying lockdowns.

According to realtors, the trend in real estate investment in the national capital region is on the rise as a result of the work-from-home and walk-to-office culture.

The writer is MD, Poddar Housing & Development Ltd.