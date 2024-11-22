Is North Chennai now the choice of homebuyers?

Long associated with heavy industry and trade, North Chennai is undergoing a profound transformation into a prime residential investment destination. Once known for its industrial activity, the region is rapidly emerging as a sought-after location for homebuyers and investors due to significant socio-economic developments. Infrastructure projects such as metro expansions and the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road have redefined its image, positioning North Chennai as the next growth frontier of the city. With affordable land prices, improved connectivity, and proximity to economic zones, the area is becoming Chennai’s most dynamic investment option.

Historically, North Chennai was the city’s industrial backbone, housing major ports like Ennore and Chennai, which played vital roles in trade and commerce. The focus on industrial development left residential and commercial sectors underdeveloped. However, recent government-led infrastructure improvements are changing this narrative. Projects like the 162-km Chennai Peripheral Road (CPR) which connects Ennore port in the north to Mamallapuram in the south, easing traffic congestion and facilitating smooth freight movement and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) - 62-km six-lane highway, that links Vandalur in the south to Minjur in the north, improving access to major highways, have been instrumental in enhancing connectivity and accessibility, making North Chennai an attractive choice for both developers and homebuyers.

Metro rail connectivity

The Chennai Metro Rail Phase II expansion is also underway, with 118.9 km of new routes connecting key areas like Madhavaram, Washermenpet, Perambur and Thiruvottriyur to the IT hubs of South Chennai, thereby transforming North Chennai into a thriving urban hub. For professionals, these improvements mean reduced commute times and greater access to affordable housing.

A key factor fuelling North Chennai’s growth is the affordability of its real estate. Compared to other parts of the city, property prices in areas like Madhavaram, Perambur, and Kolathur range from ₹4,500 to ₹9,000 per sq.ft. This affordability, combined with the ongoing infrastructure upgrades, is attracting both homebuyers and investors to the region. The demand for residential projects has risen steadily over the last five years, with property sales seeing a 12% increase. Middle-income families and young professionals are especially drawn to the area’s affordable housing options, which are also well-connected.

Reports estimate that property values in North Chennai could appreciate by 15-20% over the next decade. This makes it an excellent opportunity for those looking to invest in Chennai’s real estate market, offering potential for significant returns as the area continues to develop.

Investment opportunities

North Chennai presents a unique investment opportunity, with affordable entry points and long-term appreciation potential.

Government-led urban renewal projects, such as the Smart Cities Mission, further enhance the region’s potential by improving infrastructure and public amenities. Major projects like the expansion of Ennore Port and the development of new industrial parks are set to drive growth in both the commercial and residential sectors. Additionally, the ongoing construction of Manali New Town by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is adding further appeal, making North Chennai a prime investment locale.

Commercial expansion

The growth in North Chennai is not limited to residential real estate. The area is also experiencing a boom in commercial and retail development, further contributing to its transformation. Major projects such as TIDEL Park and Sri City are establishing North Chennai as a key hub for industries like logistics, warehousing, and IT.

Moreover, the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) is set to position North Chennai as an industrial powerhouse. The CBIC is projected to create over one lakh jobs, stimulating demand for housing and supporting the region’s overall economic growth. Improved transport links, such as new highways and metro expansions, will enhance accessibility, making North Chennai a preferred destination for both residents and businesses.

Though the transformation is still in its early stages, the signs are clear: North Chennai is poised to play a pivotal role in the city’s future growth.

Overall, North Chennai’s journey from an overlooked industrial zone to a thriving urban core highlights its growing importance in Chennai’s real estate landscape. With affordable housing, improved connectivity, and an expanding commercial sector, the region has become an attractive destination for both homebuyers and investors. As infrastructure projects progress and job opportunities increase, North Chennai is on track to become a real estate goldmine, promising long-term growth and vibrant community living.

The writer is Senior Vice-President of Marketing, Casagrand.