Land rules

Various States in India follow different procedures with respect to purchase of agricultural land. In some States, only an agriculturist can purchase agricultural land, while in certain States, there is no restriction. But the common factor all over the country is that non-resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin (POI) cannot purchase agricultural land, plantation property or farm houses. However, they can inherit all of these.

Tamil Nadu

There is no restriction anywhere in the State to anyone wanting to purchase agricultural land. The maximum extent of land however should not exceed 59.95 acres (equivalent to 15.00 standard hectares). A government order — No.79 — dated 4-5-2017 issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department specifies the guidelines to be followed for conversion of agricultural land into non-agricultural land in non-planned areas across the State.

Karnataka

From 2020, restrictions on non-agriculturists were relaxed so they could purchase agricultural land without a hassle. Legally, anyone (individual, firm or company) with an income of ₹25 lakh, as the upper limit, per year, can own agricultural land. Prior to 2015, only an agriculturist could purchase agricultural land here. Section 95 of Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, lays down the procedure for conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

Government nod In many States in India, land allotted by the government to a Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe person cannot be sold without prior permission of the respective State government. One must closely look into the allotment clauses since certain States impose restrictions on subsequent transfer of such lands to non-SC/ST persons.

Kerala

Like in Tamil Nadu, anyone can purchase agricultural land in the State. The ceiling limit of land area as per Kerala Land Reforms Act, 1963, varies from case to case and is applicable to agricultural land too. For instance, in the case of a family consisting of two or more but no more than five members, it is 10 standard acres; the ceiling area shall not be less than 12 and more than 15 acres. Whereas in the case of a family consisting of more than five members, it is 10 standard acres increased by one standard acre for each member in excess of five; the ceiling area shall not be less than 12 and more than 20 acres in extent.

Maharashtra

Only an agriculturist can purchase agricultural land here. A non-agriculturist can purchase agricultural land only by getting prior permission from the District Collector. However, in case a person owns an agricultural land or farmland anywhere in India, he/she is deemed to be an agriculturist by the State. The ceiling limit on purchase of agricultural land here is 54 acres.

Caste restrictions In Odisha, the Sub-Collector and the Revenue Officer must give permission for sale of land belonging to a SC/ST person to someone from another caste. This permission is required even if a SC person sells land to a ST person. However, no such permission is required if the transaction is between people of the same caste. In a Scheduled Tribe Land Notified Area, nobody can transfer the land belonging to a ST person.

Gujarat

Earlier, agricultural lands could not be purchased by a non-agriculturist; only an agriculturist in Gujarat could purchase agricultural land in the State. But in 2012, the Gujarat High Court passed an order that an agriculturist anywhere in India can purchase agricultural land. In 2017, an amendment was made to allot surplus land meant for the landless to industries and civic bodies.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

There are no restrictions in both these States for purchasing agricultural land. Earlier under Section 17 of the Imposition of Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings Act, 1973, there were certain ceiling limits on buying agricultural land from the khatedars of Rajasthan; the provisions of this section were amended in 2010, which enabled anyone to purchase agricultural land in Rajasthan. However, one has to apply for conversion of the land within a year of acquisition and commence the proposed non-agricultural use within three years from the date of conversion. In Rajasthan, an amendment was made in 2020 which permitted the usage of agricultural land for renewable energy projects. In Madhya Pradesh, in 2015, an amendment was made to permit non-agriculturists to buy agricultural land for industries by informing the authorities within 90 days from purchase of the land.

Haryana

The State had declared certain areas as ‘controlled’ and in the event of purchasing agricultural land in these areas for non-agricultural purposes, one must get a ‘change of land use’ declaration from the government of Haryana.

Himachal Pradesh

Only an agriculturist belonging to Himachal Pradesh can purchase agricultural land in the State. Outsiders can purchase agricultural land only by obtaining prior permission from the government of Himachal Pradesh u/s 118 of HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972. Also the land ceiling limit here is 160 bighas or 32 acres.

Punjab

As per Punjab Land Ceiling Act, 1972, the land ceiling limits for owning agricultural land is 17.50 standard acres of chahi (land dependent on wells for irrigation) and 52 standard acres of banjar (wasteland). In 2017, an amendment was made to the Punjab Land Ceiling Act which permitted purchase of agricultural land for non-agricultural use and that the collector should be intimated for change of land use within one year from the date of purchase of the land.

Equal deal In West Bengal and Jharkhand, prior permission from the District Collector or Magistrate is required for land transaction from a SC/ST person to someone from another caste in the States of West Bengal and Jharkhand. However, no such permission is required if a SC/ST person sells his/her land to anyone of the same caste.

Uttar Pradesh

Anyone can purchase agricultural land in the State but the ceiling limit for purchase of agricultural land here is 12.50 acres.

West Bengal

Under the West Bengal Land Reforms Act, private ownership of agricultural land in the State is capped at 17.5 acres for irrigated areas and 24.5 acres for areas that are only rain-fed; in urban areas, private ownership is capped at 7.5 cottahs or one-eighth of an acre. Only ‘tea gardens, mills, workshops, livestock breeding firms, poultry farms, dairies and townships’ are exempted from the restrictions of the Land Reforms Act.

The writer is Chennai-based advocate and author of ‘Property Registration, Land Records and Building Approval Procedures Followed in Various States in India’.

