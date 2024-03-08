Investing tips for NRIs

March 08, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

India’s economic trajectory stands on the brink of a remarkable achievement, projected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2026, surpassing even Japan. Central to this remarkable growth is the robust foreign investment sector, which witnessed a historic $112 billion in Inward Foreign Remittances in FY23 — a record high over the last five years. As the global economic landscape evolves, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are increasingly turning their attention towards the thriving real estate market in India. This comprehensive guide aims to shed light on the myriad opportunities that await NRIs in the Indian real estate sector.

Real estate

From residential developments in metropolitan cities to commercial spaces in burgeoning business districts, the opportunities are as vast as the country itself.

Metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru have consistently been hotspots for real estate investments. These urban hubs not only promise robust rental yields but also present the potential for substantial capital appreciation. However, understanding the local market dynamics, regulatory landscape, and demographic trends is crucial for making informed investment decisions.

Transparent process

A prevalent misconception impeding NRI investments is the belief that NRIs are barred from investing in India. Contrary to this notion, NRIs can invest and even generate additional revenue streams by adhering to RBI guidelines outlined in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Another significant hurdle has been the lack of trust between the Indian diaspora abroad and third-party investment platforms. However, in 2024, the emergence of modern NRI-focused platforms, fuelled by technological advancements, promises to bring greater transparency to the investment process, fostering a diverse range of NRI investments.

Financing options

Financing real estate investments in India involves careful consideration of currency exchange rates, taxation, and legalities. NRIs can explore various financing options, including home loans from Indian banks, external commercial borrowings (ECBs), and Non-Resident External (NRE) or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts. Each option comes with its own set of advantages and considerations, requiring a tailored approach based on individual financial goals.

Surging interest

A conspicuous trend is the surging interest in Indian real estate among NRIs. The depreciation of the rupee against major global currencies, coupled with the stable economic conditions in India, has heightened the appeal of Indian real estate. This growing interest signifies an increased demand for property management services offered by proptech platforms. These platforms offer a comprehensive suite of services, facilitating the remote management of properties. Technological advancements have streamlined the property management process, elevating the confidence of NRIs in Indian real estate as a compelling investment option. Beyond the glittering skyscrapers of urban centres, rural and suburban areas offer their own set of investment prospects. As the government focuses on initiatives such as Smart Cities and affordable housing, NRIs can explore opportunities in developing regions, contributing to the growth of India’s real estate sector while reaping the benefits of early investments.

Opportunities in the sector

As the real estate sector prepares for expansion, it grapples with challenges such as escalating construction costs and economic uncertainties. Developers must employ innovative solutions, cost-effective construction methods, and a profound understanding of market dynamics to successfully navigate these challenges. The shift towards digital platforms for property transactions and marketing presents an opportunity for real estate professionals to broaden their reach and cater to a tech-savvy clientele.

Looking into the future of the real estate sector, the convergence of economic and political stability, favourable policies, and technological progress has set the stage for a vibrant era in NRI investments in India.

The writer is CSMO, Ashwin Sheth Group.