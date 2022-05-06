I am the sole heir, but...

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

We have a family property. It is in my grandfather’s name. The available land area is 4500 sf.ft.. The document for the same was registered in 1921. My grandfather had a son, who was my father. And, I was my father’s only son. After my grandfather’s and father’s death, I did not apply for the death and legal heir certificates. That was during the period from 1969 to 1989. The patta of the house was also not transferred to my name. Now, how do I execute the rights of the property to my name? I am struggling with the documentation process for the past 20 years. My age is now 65.

— Baskar, Chennai

Death and legal heirship certificates are critical to certify title in cases like yours. Please contact your lawyer and take his/her assistance in obtaining the same or pursue an alternate course through court for obtaining a declaration that the property now belongs to you.