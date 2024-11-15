How Trump 2.0 will impact his branded homes in India

In August 2014, Donald Trump walked the red carpet into the conference hall of Mumbai’s Four Seasons Hotel in Worli surrounded by half a dozen bouncers in black. When he addressed a press conference with Abhishek Lodha, CEO & MD of Lodha Group, by his side, both sitting on bar chairs, no one thought that in less than a decade, India would emerge as The Trump Organisation’s biggest real estate market outside of North America, the home turf of Trump’s company.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are more Trump Towers in India now — either completed or in the pipeline — than anywhere else in the world, besides North America.

Back then, on a business trip to India as Chairman and President of The Trump Organisation, Trump flew down in his private jet to Mumbai, to unveil Trump Tower in India’s business capital, which had come up through a licensing agreement with Lodha Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before he became President of the United States for the first time in 2017, four Trump Towers were either completed or under licensing agreement. Those were in Mumbai (Lodha), Pune (Panchshil Developer), Gurugram in NCR and in Kolkata.

All these Trump Towers were through licensing agreements with various developers through The Trump Organisations’ exclusive Indian partner Tribeca Developers, founded by Wharton-educated Kalpesh Mehta, who was Donald Trump Jr’s classmate 14 years ago.

Once Trump demitted office in 2020, hectic activities followed the next four years with Mehta negotiating deals with top developers for expansion of Trump Towers across key cities in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to analysts, Trump’s second term will have a significant impact on the brand. Tribeca sources hope to see more growth following Trump’s victory in the just concluded U.S. polls.

The Trump branded houses are priced in the range of ₹5 crore to ₹15 crore per apartment. The demand for such uber-luxury homes are going up significantly in India. Across Trump projects in the country, over 600 super luxury homes have been sold with a total combined revenue of more than ₹5,000-₹6,000 crore.

“Trump Tower is a super luxury brand globally, and in India, Trump apartments are priced about 30% higher than other properties in the concerned markets,” says Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO, PropEquity, a real estate data and analytics firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“New projects may fetch a better price depending on the market. The brand is expected to do reasonably well,” he adds.

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, believes the same. “Frankly, this [Trump getting re-elected] factor per se is not likely to have any major impact on Trump towers in India. These have been doing well based on their own brand value, and these homes have always been seen as a beacon of luxury. As for prices, it will depend on market viability, the location, and the overall value proposition in terms of luxury features, rather than the fact that Donald Trump has been elected as President.”

In markets like Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru, the Trump brand may cater to not just Indian high-net-worth individuals but also foreign investors, particularly those from regions with a strong affinity for luxury and high-end real estate — such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and even the West, says Puri. “If global buyers view the Trump Tower as a good investment or lifestyle choice, there can be a sustained or growing demand that keeps property prices trending upwards.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the going for Trump Tower projects in India was slow and in the first couple of years, Mehta could license the brand only to Lodha in Mumbai and Panchshil in Pune. Both these developers are yet to confirm their second Trump project.

Mehta had to stop licensing the brand for four years soon after Trump got elected as U.S. President in 2016 to take over in January 2017.

Trump Tower with 250 units was launched in Gurugram in January 2018 and is priced ₹30,000 per sq.ft. Another one was launched in Kolkata with 135 apartments in the next four months.

Construction work on the towers in Gurugram and Kolkata continued through 2020. In the years that followed, a few new licensing agreements were also signed, including one in Bengaluru.

Trump Towers have been planned in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Ravi Shankar Singh, Managing Director, Residential Transaction Services, Colliers India, says, “Trump properties around the world are known for their quality and lifestyle offerings. In India, they have a large footprint when it comes to branded residences and are expected to expand to office towers, hotels, and golf courses with luxury residences. With the Indian UHNI segment pegged to be three times its current size by 2030, I certainly see demand for such properties going forward.”

Business leaders, celebrities, and startup founders are actively investing in such premium properties.

Commenting on the immediate likely impact, Shveta Jain, Managing Director — Residential Business, Savills India, says, “It’s a bit early to gauge the impact of Trump’s re-election on his real estate brand in India. Trump, as a brand, signifies standardised elevated standard of living along with its global name and ethos. The success of the brand in the real estate arena also hinges on local development partners and their ability to deliver on the promise of an ‘uber-luxury’ experience that appeals to elite homebuyers seeking exclusivity.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.