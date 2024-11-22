How the pandemic reshaped market dynamics

The Indian real estate sector witnessed one of the most turbulent times during the COVID-19 crisis. The havoc caused by the pandemic followed the pile-up of unsold inventory, rising NPAs, and policy measures like demonetisation (2016), real estate regulatory authority (2016), and introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (2017). Challenges such as unfinished projects combined with the relentless pressure on consumers to continue equated monthly instalments (EMIs) and the collapse of established names have highlighted the underlying issues of the sector in the past. Already reeling from issues like debt pile, lack of transparency, and poor governance, the impact of COVID-19 on the sector was unprecedented. Key segments like affordable housing and residential and commercial properties saw an immediate hit with a drop in demand. The financial hardship that homebuyers and developers faced during this period can be seen as a cautionary tale. It stresses the need for real estate companies to stay clear of excessive debt, improve transparency and governance standards, and follow the world’s best practices.

Indian real estate has always been a strong pillar in the growth of the domestic economy. Being the second largest employment generator in the country, the sector is expected to touch a market size of $1 trillion by 2030, up from $200 billion in 2021. By 2025, it is expected to contribute 13% to India’s GDP, up from 6-7%. Emerging from the damage caused by the pandemic, it is proof of the remarkable resilience and a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities of the sector.

With the pandemic behind us, it is critical to understand how the market has registered a strong rebound. A significant pent-up demand and extensive reforms have generated strong consumer interest, especially in the residential segment. Factors like accelerated urbanisation and massive investments into infrastructure have also created a favourable environment for homebuyers and investors alike.

High-end luxury properties, particularly, are witnessing improved interest from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). For instance, the luxury property market saw the sales value of luxury homes priced at ₹50 crore and above grow by over 1.5 times. In 2023, the sales value reached ₹4,319 crore, compared to ₹2,859 crore in 2022. A weakened rupee has increased this segment’s purchasing power, which has helped establish India as an attractive real estate market.

Reforms like RERA, linking stamp duty rates to circle rates, digitalisation of records, and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have brought much-needed openness and transparency. GST and the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) provisions have increased transparency. Despite initial regulatory hurdles, the gradual improvement of the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) system indicates the changing industry ecosystem. The reforms collectively have strengthened the foundations for Indian real estate and have increased confidence among investors and stability in the market.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of managing risk and building resilience. Real estate developers should focus on financial prudence, implement the latest technologies, and align with international standards. For instance, developers can consider launching fractional ownership models along with a mix of residential, commercial and industrial projects. This will help maintain a balanced portfolio and appeal to a wider set of consumers.

Developers must stay clear of excessive debt and ensure a healthy balance sheet by diversifying revenue streams and pursuing new asset classes like warehouses, data centres and co-living spaces. Risk management can be improved by implementing modular construction methods that speed up the timeline of projects and lessen the effect of disruptions to supply chains.

More importantly, sustainable construction practices should be a top priority in real estate. Developers must adhere to international certifications such as LEED to present their projects as robust and sustainable. Designing energy-efficient homes using renewable energy sources like solar panels or rainwater harvesting techniques will reduce long-term operating costs and environmental impact.

Regulators and governments must monitor developments in the sector closely and implement timely policy changes to prevent massive disruptions. A proactive approach, combined with lessons learned from previous experiences, will help protect the industry from future risks.

The Indian real estate sector stands at a critical juncture, poised for growth yet mindful of its past. The pandemic’s legacy has reshaped market dynamics, highlighting opportunities and challenges. As India’s economy grows, the real estate sector’s resilience will be tested. Ensuring preparedness for future crises requires a collaborative effort from developers, investors, and policymakers alike. Only by learning from the past and innovating for the future can Indian real estate achieve sustainable growth and stability.

The writer is Chairman, Manglam group.