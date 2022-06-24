Housing association essentials

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

Managing the affairs of the association including maintaining proper books of accounts can be done once the association is registered. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/istock

Our 30-year-old apartment consists of 40 flats. In the recent past, some owners have sold their flats and some have let them out for rent; this is to say there are many new occupants. We have a separate bank account in the name of the association and all the funds are routed through the bank. A few old owners and well-wishers are running the association as per the bye-law of the association collecting maintenance fee and spending for common expenses. My queries are:

1. Whether it is mandatory to register the association under Society Act?

2. Whether unregistered association is not permitted to handle common expenses?

3. What to do, if one of the occupants claim that the association is not registered and hence will not give monthly maintenance charges to meet out common expenses?

— Joshua, Chennai

Under the provisions of TN Apartment Ownership Act, registration of the association is mandatory (though certain other provisions are yet to be implemented). The bye-laws have to be framed and approved by the general body and filed with the Registrar of Societies. Managing the affairs of the association including maintaining proper books of accounts can be done once the association is registered and has a proper legal standing. Any violation of the bye-laws can be dealt with either internally or through court.