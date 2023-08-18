‘One Nation, One Registration’: will it succeed?

August 18, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

‘One Nation, One Registration’. While presenting Budget 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to roll out this initiative, saying the Budget was based on a vision of the next 25 years. Apart from focusing on overall infrastructural development, the Budget aimed to bring transparency in the real estate sector as well as provide affordable housing for everyone.

However, the feasibility of the initiative is very low and it would take many years for India to achieve this. The main reason being non-computerisation of records in the registration and stamps department in certain States across India besides innumerable practical difficulties.

Presently only 11 of the 28 States in India issue the computerised Encumbrance Certificate (EC) by the respective Stamps and Registration Departments. The EC is an important document as it charts out the history of transactions that have taken place in a particular piece of property and highlights the document number of the title deed through which the present owner has come into the possession of the property (barring ancestral properties). Tamil Nadu has been issuing computerised EC for 48 years now for the period since 1975. Andhra Pradesh has been doing this from 1980, Kerala from 1987, and Karnataka from 2004. Odisha and Gujarat from 1990 and 1994 respectively.

Bihar started it in 2006, Assam for the last 30 years, while Uttar Pradesh and Utharakhand have been issuing it for the period for past 12 years. Puducherry issues the EC for the period from 1969. Apart from these States, property records in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and West Bengal can be verified online. But, in the remaining States of India, EC is still issued manually and property records cannot be verified online.

The National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) has been launched in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram and Punjab. This is to enable ‘one nation, one software’ for registration of properties. NGDRS has limited online services like document entry, appointment booking, and verification of property values. However, in the States where NGDRS has been implemented, there is no provision for obtaining the EC, or certified copies of documents online. The prevailing stamp duty rates and registration fee updates are also not available online here. Linking NGDRS in its present form with ‘One Nation, One Registration’ software will be a futile exercise.

That said, the purpose of ‘One Nation, One Registration’ is to first ensure that documents for registration of property can be done in any State in India. Presently only in Andhra Pradesh (from 2015 onwards) and Kerala (from 2021 onwards), documents can be presented for registration in any sub-registrar office anywhere across the State. Homebuyers and investors would benefit if other States followed suit.

Many challenges

Despite the advantages of a common registration process and document system as proposed under the ‘One Nation, One Registration’ plan, there are some serious challenges to its implementation. “Talking of land, it is an exclusive entity of each State as it is a State-list subject. So, there could be revenue shortfalls to individual States when uniform stamp duties are levied. Also, suitable amendments to many relevant laws should be made prior to the implementation of such a scheme,” says Madan B. Lund, vice-president, Credai, Tamil Nadu.

Similarly a few other practical difficulties need to be highlighted. Let us assume a person residing in Chennai wants to sell a property in Mumbai that was purchased 35 years ago. Even if the EC details are available online, how will the official at the sub-registrar office in Tamil Nadu read the documents made available in Marathi? Also, how will the Tamil Nadu Registration Department benefit, by way of stamp duty and registration fee, from registering a property in Mumbai?

V. Seshadri, a lawyer specialising in real estate in Chennai, says it would be a daunting task to implement ‘One Nation, One Registration’ given the fact that stamp duty and registration fee significantly varies from one State to the other. The revenue generated by each State from this department is used for its own welfare schemes and none of the States would be willing to jeopardise their revenue if uniform duties are levied across the States. If the Central Government promises to compensate the States for the loss of revenue, probably then this could be considered.

However, an immediate alternative that would work is the ‘One Nation, One Land Record’ plan, technically called the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). Land records can now be verified online in 24 of the 28 States in India. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim are only four of the States where land records have not been made accessible online. Karnataka was the first State in India to computerise rural land records followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The integration of land records from various States under one portal, similar to Vahan portal for vehicles, will be a valuable accomplishment.

The writer is a Chennai-based advocate and author of Property Registration, Land Records and Building Approval Procedures Followed in Various States in India.

