Why NRIs prefer Indian real estate

In 2021, NRI investments in the Indian real estate market reached $13.1 billion. This figure is expected to grow by 12% in 2022. A survey by Anarock shows that for 71% of NRIs investing in property back home is the most preferred choice.

The introduction of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), innovative marketing campaigns using 3D walkthroughs, and increased trust in Grade A developers are some of the reasons that drove interest among the NRIs. Having faced a global health crisis in foreign lands, far away from their extended families, it was natural for NRIs to look for a safe space of their own back home.

It was due to the pandemic that a large number of people realised the importance of having their own living spaces, with many even choosing to go the extra mile to buy larger homes. In the first half of this year, 14% of 1.84 lakh units sold in the top seven cities were luxury homes. Contrast this with 2019 when out of 2.61 lakh units sold, only 7% fell into the luxury category.

The falling rupee has aided NRI investors, making it easier for them to park their money where their heart is, in India. Research by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Anarock shows that NRIs account for 10-15% of the homes sold in any given quarter.

Digital push

During the pandemic, several real estate companies turned to a digital sales model, a move that massively benefited those living outside India, as it became possible for them to get a ‘feel’ of the property before deciding to invest. From simple photo-based static websites, real estate companies transformed the first look experience to include virtual reality walkthroughs, using Matterport cameras and other tech-enabled experiences, making it easier for NRIs to decide which property to opt for.

The consolidation of the real estate industry left only a few trustworthy Grade A developers to choose from. Better offers, online payment options, and other digital enablers helped NRIs to seal the deal comfortably without travelling to India.

Size matters

Another trend observed across categories, including NRIs, is the desire to own larger homes. Of the respondents in a survey, 63% of NRIs said that they preferred to invest in luxury properties, a number that was 59% a year ago. The falling value of the rupee has increased the purchasing power in the hands of the NRIs. Consequently, they are opting for larger homes, with many, especially from the Gulf countries, looking at it as a future home for themselves as they eventually wish to return to India.

Assured returns

According to recent data, the average monthly rent in the upmarket micro-markets has increased by 8% to 18% in the top seven cities over the past two years. Worli in Mumbai saw the highest rental growth of 18% throughout the term, with luxury home rent rising from ₹2 lakh per month in 2020 to ₹2.35 lakh in 2022. Rajaji Nagar in Bengaluru saw a 16% increase within the same period, rising from ₹56,000 in 2020 to ₹65,000 in 2022. This is a strong incentive for NRIs looking to diversify their investment portfolio, keeping multiple benefits in mind.

The writer is CEO, Puravankara Limited.

