ADVERTISEMENT

Is registration under RERA necessary?

June 09, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

I am planning to purchase an apartment in Chennai and have received some proposals from a few builders. To my inquiry regarding their registration with RERA, I have been advised that they would not fall under the purview of RERA for the reason that their projects have lesser than eight apartments and land that would not extend beyond an area of 500 sq.m. Their selling point is that the same kind of plots registered under RERA would be too expensive, if I am particularly looking for one of the kind. Kindly advise if it would be sensible to proceed with such builders or rather would it be worth to choose projects registered under RERA itself.

Rajesh Kumar G.R., Chennai

Registration under RERA is not necessary where the area of land proposed to be developed does not exceed 500 sq.mts., or the number of apartments proposed to be developed does not exceed 8, inclusive of all phases. You may proceed with your purchase after ascertaining the track record of the builder in terms of adherence to timelines and quality of construction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US