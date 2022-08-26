Consumer Forum can help

I purchased a newly constructed luxury flat in Chennai that was handed over to me in May 2012. The four-storeyed apartment has 12 flats. Mine is a 2 BHK on the fourth floor. After five years of handing over, water seepage occurred in one of the bathroom walls in the third floor just below the bathroom of my flat. After inspection, the builder did the tiles joinery work in the fourth floor and filled it with fresh paste. After this the seepage stopped. But the seepage has started occurring again now and for this the builder contends that it is due to erosion of the pointing/ joinery on the floor of the bathroom, and that it was a common problem which should be handled periodically at the owner’s cost. My contention is that it is due to the poor quality of construction of the sunken area of the bathroom and it is a structural issue. So mere redoing of the tiles joinery is not the solution. I further told the builder to set it right without charging me. The builder is still at it. Please guide me as to how I should proceed further.

C. Palani, Chennai

If it is a continuing problem and there is correspondence between you and the builder in this regard since the time you took possession, you may approach the Consumer Forum for necessary reliefs. Please consult a lawyer and check whether or not your claim could be time barred before taking steps in this regard.