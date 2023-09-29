Missing document

September 29, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

Recently I was at the local municipality office for a Patta transfer matter. While filling the application at the e-seva counter, I handed over the original Settlement Deed for scanning purposes. At that time, the Net connection got disrupted and I was asked to wait. After 10 minutes, when the connection was restored, my original Settlement Deed was missing from the counter. It seems the document was taken by another person by mistake. That property was obtained by settlement between my father and me. Please tell me how I can get the true copy (certified and authenticated) from the registrar office and whether that copy would be a valid document for future purposes.

T.V. Meera, Chennai

If you have the details such as date of document and registration particulars, you can apply for and obtain a certified copy of the lost document from the concerned Sub-Registrar’s Office at a nominal cost. It is advisable to file a complaint in the police station having jurisdiction and effect public notices in widely circulated English and Tamil dailies about the loss of original Settlement Deed, cautioning the general public not to enter into any transaction based on the lost document. If the lost document cannot be traced, the police department will issue a non-traceable certificate. The said certificate along with copies of public notices and the certified copy of the Settlement Deed issued by the sub-registrar will jointly be sufficient for you to deal with the property in future.

Send in your questions to propertyplus@thehindu.co.in

