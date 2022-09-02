Legal Eagle Real Estate
Have a talk
Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm
Our building has four apartments of sizes 2x950, 1x1200, 1x1450. Regular monthly maintenance is equally shared among all of us. How do we share major expenses like exterior painting, terrace relaying etc., since apartments are not of the same size? Kindly clarify.
Pradeep Rajagopalan, Chennai
Since your building has only four apartments, there is no necessity to form an association or frame bye-laws. You have to decide on matters like this by mutual agreement and consensus.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.