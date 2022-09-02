Have a talk

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

Our building has four apartments of sizes 2x950, 1x1200, 1x1450. Regular monthly maintenance is equally shared among all of us. How do we share major expenses like exterior painting, terrace relaying etc., since apartments are not of the same size? Kindly clarify.

Pradeep Rajagopalan, Chennai

Since your building has only four apartments, there is no necessity to form an association or frame bye-laws. You have to decide on matters like this by mutual agreement and consensus.