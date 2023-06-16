Why Construction Agreement is important

June 16, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

I want to sell a flat that is more than 10 years old. I have no construction agreement. Bank denies loan to the buyer. What should be done?

A. Thirumalai

Chennai

Construction Agreement discloses several important aspects such as details of the allottee of the flat, the cost of construction, payment terms, location and size of the flat and amenities provided thereto. If the builder is contactable, you may consider executing a joint declaration confirming that the flat was constructed by the builder for you and on receipt of the entire cost of construction at that point of time, the said flat was also handed over to you. This declaration along with property tax, water tax and electricity charges receipts relating to your flat will substantiate your possession and ownership of the same. If the builder is not available, you may have to register an affidavit, as a self-declaration, containing the above recitals. Please consult your lawyer and proceed further as per his/her advice.

