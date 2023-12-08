What about 104 sq.ft.?

December 08, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

I purchased a flat in Alandur, Chennai, in 2012. The building was approved for four flats. When the builder tried to build a fifth flat on the ground floor (unapproved), it was stopped and an order was passed by the Court. Now, 104 sq.ft. UDS is still with the builder. (The total UDS of the four owners is 1800 sq.ft.) What should all the owners do legally about the unsettled UDS? Does the builder have the right to claim the UDS after several years, if we plan to rebuild the flat after 30 years?

N.K. Raja Sainath

The details of court proceedings initiated against the builder are not clear from your query. It is advisable to obtain the advice of a lawyer with all the relevant documentation in order to ascertain the aspects of limitation, etc. This should assist you in deciding whether or not you can initiate proceedings for transfer of the residual land in the names of the present owners.