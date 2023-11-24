Scaling up

November 24, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

The luxury housing market has emerged as a lucrative investment opportunity in India, for the second year in a row, offering substantial financial benefits for investors. It has seen an impressive growth, according to a report ‘India Market Monitor Q1 2023’ by CBRE (Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis), a commercial real estate services and investment firm. With the growing demand for upscale residential properties, we explore the investment opportunities and financial advantages associated with investing in luxury housing.

Appreciation potential

It has a strong potential for appreciation over time. Upscale properties are often located in prime locations that witness high demand and limited supply. This demand-supply dynamics can lead to significant appreciation in property values, offering investors the opportunity to generate substantial returns on their investment.

Rental income generation

High net worth individuals and expatriates are often willing to pay a premium for luxurious accommodations. Upscale properties with exceptional amenities, prime locations, and desirable features are in high demand for long-term rentals. By capitalising on this demand, investors can secure steady rental income streams, enhancing the overall return on investment.

Portfolio diversification

Luxury housing offers an avenue for portfolio diversification, particularly for investors with a significant exposure to traditional asset classes such as stocks and bonds. Including high-end residential properties in an investment portfolio can help spread risk and reduce vulnerability to market fluctuations. Luxury housing tends to have a low correlation with other asset classes, making it an attractive option for diversifying investment portfolios and potentially enhancing overall returns.

Long-term investment

It is often considered a stable and long-term investment option. While market fluctuations can impact the overall real estate sector, the luxury segment tends to be more resilient. Affluent buyers who invest in high-end properties typically have a long-term perspective, seeking to preserve and grow their wealth. This long-term investment horizon provides stability to the luxury housing market, making it an appealing option for investors looking for reliable returns over time.

Hedge against inflation

It can act as a hedge against inflation. Real estate investments, including luxury properties, have historically shown the ability to outpace inflation. As the value of properties appreciates, rental income tends to increase, providing investors with a potential hedge against the erosion of purchasing power caused by inflation.

Wealth preservation

Investing in luxury housing can offer tax benefits and contribute to wealth preservation. Many countries provide tax incentives and deductions for real estate investments, such as deductions on mortgage interest payments and depreciation allowances. Additionally, luxury properties are often viewed as tangible assets that can preserve wealth and provide a legacy for future generations.

However, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough due diligence, assess market conditions, and seek professional advice before venturing into the luxury housing market. Factors such as location, property quality, market trends, and the target segment’s preferences should be carefully considered. By approaching luxury housing investment with a strategic mindset and an understanding of the potential risks, investors can position themselves to capitalise on the financial rewards associated with this thriving market.

The writer is founder and CEO, Viceroy Properties.