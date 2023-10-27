Wellness by design

October 27, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

What should you look for while choosing a home from the perspective of how supportive and conducive it is of your family’s health? Flats that get sufficient sunlight and have cross-ventilation reduce humidity, and are efficient at ridding the place of airborne pathogens.

Don’t skimp on size

Cramped living spaces with tiny bedrooms can negatively impact physical as well as mental health over time. But a word of warning here. In recent years, many Indian homebuyers have been foregoing balconies in favour of extra usable floor-space. This is a mistake at several levels because balconies are an important connection with nature.

Look through green-tinted glasses

Parks, gardens and sit-outs within the premises give residents accessible options for daily walks, runs and yoga. For children, well-maintained playgrounds encourage physical activity and social connections. Other recreational facilities like swimming pools, gymnasiums and sports courts allow residents to exercise and destress without having to step out of the project. Integrated townships should be given a high priority status on your list of projects to evaluate.

Integrated and nearby healthcare

A doctor-on-call, clinic within the complex, and tie-ups with diagnostic labs and hospitals in the neighborhood enhance healthcare access. Proximity to pharmacies, organic stores, and fresh vegetable markets also facilitates healthy living. Housing projects that are well-connected to public transport systems, commercial hubs and offices via roads and metro/rail networks score higher. Being close to one’s workplace cuts down long commutes, reducing stress and exposure to road pollution, and promoting healthy work-life balance.

Safety and security provisions including CCTV cameras, guarded gates and vigilant security staff offer peace of mind and encourage residents to use facilities like parks without worry. Senior citizens in particular prefer housing complexes with 24/7 security and access control.

Technology enabled smart home features also assist healthy living. Smart lighting systems automatically calibrate based on external light, ensuring optimal lighting throughout the day and preventing unhealthy glare and unsafe dimness in the flat. Smart air conditioners maintain the perfect temperature, preventing unhealthy over-heating and body moisture loss. Smart locks and visitor screening add not only convenience but an extra level of safety.

Maintenance: a major health prerogative

While evaluating housing projects from a health perspective, community also matters. Ensure that the developer has created and handed over a functioning housing society with an active resident welfare association. This assures you that there are mechanisms in place to enforce collecting garbage, cleaning common areas, and keeping the project’s security measures functioning. Proactive housing societies also regularly arrange health camps for residents.

The writer is Managing Director, Pharande Spaces.