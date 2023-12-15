Suburbia calling

December 15, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

A rise in the demand for homes in rural and suburban areas is rapidly growing. Earlier, people’s perspective on living in big cities was highly encouraged. However, post-pandemic, changing work dynamics and better opportunities in open spaces have reshaped the way people perceive their living arrangements. The demand for housing in suburban and rural areas increased, causing significant changes in local market dynamics, mobility patterns, and locational preferences.

In India, there is an excessive demand for affordable housing, a rental market, and an increase in the supply of luxury property, particularly in urban areas. Despite the increase, people face a significant housing shortage because the costs of homes are high relative to their salaries.

During the pandemic, 60% of the businesses were obliged to adjust, and many employees transitioned to remote work. As the lines blurred between office and home, rural and suburban locations offered more space, cleaner air, and serene settings.

Farmhouses in demand Individuals seeking a blend of rural living with modern amenities invest in farmhouses. The demand for farmhouses has also evolved, with a focus on well-designed, eco-friendly, and self-sustaining properties. Developed farmhouses often come with gardens, orchards, and sometimes even livestock, enabling homeowners to embrace self-sufficiency in terms of fresh produce and a sustainable lifestyle. Farmhouses are sought after as private retreats, ideal for weekend getaways or vacations. They are attractive investments, as they often appreciate over time and generate rental income. While the demand for developed farmhouses lingers, it’s essential to note that the specifics of this surge may vary by region and market conditions.

According to the World Bank, 43% of Indians have shifted their priorities from the bustling crowd to the rising desire for spacious and peaceful environments.

The return of employees to the office after the pandemic-induced work-from-home (WFH) period has indeed prompted some individuals to consider relocating back to urban areas. However, it’s important to note that the post-pandemic landscape is marked by a hybrid work model, where many employers continue to offer flexibility, allowing employees to split their time between office and remote work. This has resulted in a diverse range of housing preferences.

Reverse exodus

While some employees have returned to urban areas due to office requirements, others are choosing to stay in suburban, rural, or smaller town locations because they have grown accustomed to the improved quality of life, reduced commuting times, and more affordable housing.

Homes being rented out

In certain cases, individuals who had invested in second homes in rural or suburban areas during the WFH period may choose to rent out these properties. This can provide additional income. Those who have chosen to return to cities may look to rent homes in urban areas to accommodate their changing work patterns.

Larger spaces

Suburban and rural areas offer wide spaces. Key highlights of such areas are larger backyards, lush greenery, and cleaner air. These areas have developed into havens of safety and peace in the face of lockdowns and social distancing. Homebuyers prioritise leading a healthy lifestyle and having a connection with nature.

Popular locations

Pune, renowned for being an educational and IT powerhouse, has seen an increase in demand for homes outside the city. Areas such as Hinjewadi, Wagholi, and Talegaon, are economical alternatives.

Similar trends have been observed in the town of Dehradun, tucked in the foothills of the Himalayas. People from Delhi and the NCR (National Capital Region) have been drawn to Dehradun for its scenic beauty and slower pace of life.

While the price benefits and incentives may vary across regions, here are a few other locations in India that have experienced increased demand and offer unique advantages:

Goa

Due to its coastal location, laid-back lifestyle, and relatively lower property prices compared to metropolitan cities, Goa has seen a surge in interest. Property prices here are often more affordable than in major urban centres. The State also offers a lower cost of living, which is attractive for retirees and remote workers. Goa’s government has introduced various schemes to promote the real estate sector, including subsidies and tax incentives for homebuyers and developers.

Coimbatore

It has become a hotspot for real estate investment because of its growing IT sector, educational institutions, and pleasant climate. Property prices are competitive, making it an appealing option for those looking to invest in a growing city. The Tamil Nadu government has introduced policies to facilitate property transactions, reducing paperwork and streamlining the process.

Jaipur

It is witnessing an upswing in demand due to its rich cultural heritage, growing business opportunities, and lower property costs compared to major metropolitan areas. Property prices are relatively lower, allowing buyers to get more space for their investment. The Rajasthan government offers various incentives, including subsidies and reduced stamp duty rates, to promote real estate development.

Coorg

Known for its coffee plantations and scenic beauty, Coorg has become popular for vacation homes and eco-friendly living. While the land is pricier than some other rural areas, it offers a unique living experience and potential for rental income. The Karnataka government is likely to provide incentives for sustainable and eco-friendly construction, aligning with the hill station’s natural beauty.

Chandigarh Tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula)

The Chandigarh Tricity region has seen a surge in demand due to its strategic location, educational institutions, and evolving IT sector. Property prices here are relatively competitive, particularly in the suburban areas of Mohali and Panchkula. The local governments in both Chandigarh and Punjab offer various incentives to attract investment, such as tax benefits and streamlined approval processes.

