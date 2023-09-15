How to get back original documents

September 15, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

I purchased a flat in the outskirts of Chennai city in 2015. The promoter has sold all the flats. We are maintaining a residence association and annually the association gets renewed by a government agency. The maintenance charges collected by the association is audited by a reputed auditor. Now the query is, when the association approached the builder to hand over all the revenue documents in original and other civil electrical and electrical installation completion certificates and drawings, the builder refused to handover the documents. Please guide our future course of action.

V. Kanagasabapathy, Chennai

Once the building is completed and handed over, the original title deeds and other related documents such as plans, drawings etc., have to be handed over to the association of flat owners. If the original land owners own one or more units in the complex, it is possible that the original title deeds are retained by them. In any case, there should be a clear document/ acknowledgment evidencing who is in custody of the said documents coupled with an undertaking that the same will be made available to all the flat owners, whenever reasonably required. In the event of the builder unreasonably holding on to the documents, the association can initiate necessary legal action against the builder in the appropriate forum.

