What about unauthorised constructions?

September 02, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

I bought a 918 sq.ft. second floor flat from a reputed builder in 1998. At that time the builder (a public limited company) entered into a promoter agreement with self for construction of the flat. The relevant clause is that “the said building shall consist of ground plus two floors in accordance with the plans, designs, specifications sanctioned by Corporation of Chennai”. There are a total six such flats on the second floor in this area developed by the promoter — three flats in two blocks.

Subsequently the promoter signed with self a deed of sale for the second floor flat with UDS as mentioned: 918/20850 sq.ft. (my flat area/ total area). The same was registered at the sub-registrar office.

The building plan and approvals were not handed over at the time of possession of the flat. An unsigned photocopy of the building plan was available which did not show the approval of second floor flat. It showed only G+1 floor approval. I approached the builder to sell the flat. They are not helpful. I checked with owners of other second floor flats. They said that there was no construction approval for second floor.

This became an issue while I was trying to sell the property. Prospective buyers were asking for relevant building approval. I have paid property tax and water tax regularly. With a builder of this nature, how do I regularise the approval? Should I raise a grievance with RERA?

V. Gopalakrishnan, Chennai

From your query, it is evident that the construction of second floor was unauthorised. To the best of our knowledge, regularisation scheme is not open now. Since considerable time has passed, any possible course of action against the builder could be barred by limitation. However, your ownership of undivided share of land seems to be in order and if the building is redeveloped, you will be in a position to get a duly approved flat.