The power of colour in interior design

Have you ever noticed how some colours can evoke specific emotions or reactions? From calming blues to energetic reds, the choices of colour in our surroundings can profoundly affect our emotions and overall well-being. But how exactly do these hues shape our thoughts and actions?

Personalising the space with an understanding of colour theory offers the opportunity to avoid overwhelming or under-stimulating the space based on individual preferences.

Picking from the colour wheel

While adhering to aesthetics and selecting a colour scheme is crucial, practical considerations are equally important, especially in dealing with children or pets. Light colours can instil vitality and expansiveness, lifting one’s spirits upon entering a space. This effect can be achieved by including vibrant elements or an unconventional mural on the wall. Dark hues, on the other hand, encourage a sense of cosiness, inviting individuals to savour the leisurely ambience. Balancing colours and natural light can subtly influence our moods. The qualities of colours shift as saturation levels move from low to high, influenced by factors like natural light.

Striking the appropriate balance is essential to achieving a harmonious blend of visual appeal and functionality in interior design. Strategically incorporating colour in a room can also highlight specific elements, directing attention to features like accent walls, artwork, or architectural details.

Furthermore, the choice of colours contributes to shaping the perceived functionality of space — for instance, cool tones like blues and greens are commonly used in bedrooms for their calming influence. At the same time, warm hues like reds and oranges are apt for creating lively social spaces.

The unexpected red theory

There’s a trend in interior design known as ‘The Unexpected Red Theory’, which revolves around the strategic and deliberate use of red to create focal points, evoke emotions, and add a dynamic, energetic element to a space. Even small patches of red on throw pillows, artwork, or a single piece of furniture, can significantly impact the overall feel of a room.

By leveraging the psychological impact of colours, interiors become vibrant, expressive domains, leaving an indelible imprint on the emotions and experiences of those who inhabit them.

The writer is founder-partner and principal architect, Confluence.

