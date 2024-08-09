Guide to glass sustainability

In the dynamic world of architecture, design styles and materials have long been integral to the language of civilisations, shaping the essence of different eras. Glass is one such material that has had an interesting trajectory.

The history of glass spans millennia, with its earliest known usage dating back to 3500 BCE in Mesopotamia, where it was crafted into beads and various artifacts. Its allure endured through the Renaissance, particularly evident in the exquisite stained glass windows adorning cathedrals and churches. By the turn of the 20th century, glass buildings became a focal point of scrutiny, perceived as significant contributors to the escalating global climate crisis.

Today, glass innovations are not merely about creating striking visual statements; they are about fundamentally redefining the relationship between buildings and the environment. From smart glass that adjusts its opacity to regulate interior temperature and light to photovoltaic glass that converts sunlight into electricity, the possibilities are revolutionising the architecture, engineering, and construction industry (AEC).

Harnessing sunlight

One of the most exciting developments in glass innovation is the rise of bio-inspired design. Drawing inspiration from nature’s own solutions to environmental challenges, architects and engineers are exploring how biomimicry can inform the development of more sustainable glass structures. Just as a leaf harnesses sunlight for photosynthesis, biomimetic glass facades can optimise solar gain, while reducing heat transfer, thereby lowering energy consumption and carbon emissions. By seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor spaces, glass structures not only invite natural light and ventilation but also offer breath-taking views that enhance human experience.

On a technical note, advancements shaping the sustainable future of buildings include several key innovations in glass. First, there have been significant strides in energy-efficient coatings applied to glass. These, such as low-emissivity (low-E) coatings, have transformed the thermal performance of windows, thereby enhancing energy efficiency and decreasing carbon emissions. Additionally, the emergence of smart glass technologies, such as electrochromic and thermochromic glass, allows for dynamic control over transparency, solar heat gain, and glare. This not only optimises energy usage but also enhances occupant comfort within buildings. Integrated solar technologies, like building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), have seamlessly integrated solar cells into glass facades, windows, or skylights, facilitating onsite renewable energy generation and reducing reliance on non-renewable sources.

Furthermore, self-cleaning glass, enabled by nanotechnology, minimises maintenance requirements by breaking down organic matter and repelling water, contributing to resource efficiency and long-term environmental impact reduction. Efforts to enhance glass recyclability and implement circular economy principles in manufacturing and building practices have also gained traction, resulting in reduced raw material consumption, energy usage, and environmental impacts. Finally, engineered glass products with enhanced durability and strength have significantly minimised resource consumption and waste generation by reducing the need for frequent replacements, for sustainable development in the built environment.

However, the journey towards truly sustainable glass architecture is not without its challenges. Concerns about the embodied energy of glass production, as well as its end-of-life recyclability, underscore the need for continued research and development. Moreover, the aesthetic and functional demands of modern architecture must balance with the imperative of environmental stewardship. As architects, engineers and designers continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with glass, they are not just shaping the skylines of tomorrow; they are laying the foundation for a more sustainable and harmonious future.

The writer is Co-founder, Morphogenesis.