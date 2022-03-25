Get the engineer’s report

Our apartment building with 18 flats is 40+ years old. Almost three years ago, we got a structural engineer to assess the strength of the building and it was found to be weak. This has worsened in the last three years with very heavy rains and flooding inside the ground floor flats and leakages on the upper floors. There are evident cracks in the pillars and beams posing imminent threat of crumbling. Two owners from the same family who are U.S. citizens are not consenting for redevelopment citing health issues of their mother and the pandemic. Our multiple efforts in trying to bring them to agree have so far failed. Is there any solution to this problem?

— Radhika Hari, Chennai

Assuming the building is within the jurisdiction of the Corporation of Chennai, you may intimate the Corporation regarding the unsafe condition of the building. Otherwise, you may engage the structural engineer and obtain his/ her report. On inspection, if it is found that the building is not safe for occupation, you may approach the Court and get appropriate directions.