Get the correct survey number

I purchased a piece of land to an extent of 10 grounds near the outskirts of Chennai. The sale deed was registered with the concerned office in 1995. I recently applied for patta and the application for the same was rejected by the tahsildar stating an incorrect survey number mentioned in the sale deed. The sale deed has survey number as 24 whereas as per the taluk office the survey number should be 16. The owner from whom the plot was bought is not available and his whereabouts are not known. In such a case where the original plot owner is not traceable and since the sale deed is 26 years old, what is the process for getting the patta?

— Anil Prakash, Thalambur

The correct survey number pertaining to your property can be ascertained from physical survey of the land. Any error in the survey number in your sale deed has to be ideally rectified by your seller. Since the seller is not traceable, you may request the authorities to issue patta in your name with the correct survey number. This may pose some difficulty in future transactions with respect to the property, but the same has to be managed at that point of time. It is also possible to register an Affidavit or a Declaration explaining the position. If the authorities do not co-operate in issuing the patta, you may have to file legal proceedings for necessary reliefs.