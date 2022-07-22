Boom in fractional ownership

No longer limited to high net-worth individuals, the new model allows for easy access

The fractional ownership market in India is seeing a steady rise as the commercial real estate (CRE) market is estimated to grow 16% in the coming years. This will increase the demand for fractional property as it alleviates the financial load on a single investor or property owner. The term simply refers to a set-up where a group of like-minded people own a commercial property together and become fractional owners.

Fractional ownership not only opens up new channels for investors, but it also lowers the cost of securities, previously solely available to high net-worth individuals (HNIs). Real estate has provided wealth to generations of investors. It has traditionally been reserved for those with extensive knowledge, the right connections, and access to a large sum of money.

Why it’s important

It is not possible for everyone to purchase a property given the large investment. Fractional ownership helps the individual be invested with much less and earn profits equivalent to the amount invested. The fractional ownership route is often marketed for assets that are less liquid, unaffordable or difficult to manage for small investors. A reason people take this up maybe is due to the ‘cool’ quotient. Owning a piece of commercial real estate, a jet plane, a yacht, or a fleet of pre-leased vehicles sounds like a dream come true. However, due to the nature of the underlying asset which, unlike a stock or a bond, gives no income guarantee, the model has flaws. Fractional ownership is gaining popularity as the idea is to grow wealth with a horizon of medium-to-long term and then exit.

Given the investment amount in CRE, it is not possible for a middle-class person to own these properties. But with the help of fractional investing, even the middle-class can enjoy the benefits and perks of CRE properties.

Fractional investing vs REITs

Fractional investing allows investors complete freedom to choose the type of property to invest in, while real estate investment trust (REIT) investors have absolutely no say as it is decided by the company managing the funds. However, dividend income from REITs ensures regular income. Terms-individuals who invest in publicly listed REITs often have the option to sell their shares at any time. Fractional ownership is a longer-term investment with a set holding duration, which is generally around five and 10 years.

REITs are regulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and has force of well laid-down norms including professional management having core skills, whereas fractional ownership is function of persons at the helm of affairs. Also, it has taxation incentives, whereas fractional ownership follows conventional tax treatment.

Both fractional property and REITs work in quite different ways and can provide significant benefits to investors. In the end, it all comes down to your investment objectives. And such trends are welcome as it’s a sign towards maturing market conditions with wider choices/ strategy to hold assets.

The writer is director, Ajmera Realty and Infra Ltd.