Financing urban infrastructure in India

India is the second largest country in the world, with a population of over 1.4 billion, accounting for 17.7 % of the world population. In the last few decades, urban areas have become areas of intense mobility, socio-economic activity, and hope for many. To meet the demands of its fast-growing urban population, the government would need to invest ₹84,000 crores over the next 15 years, an average of ₹5,500 crores each year. A recent World Bank report, titled ‘Financing India’s urban infrastructure needs: Constraints to commercial financing and prospects for policy action’, puts forth the urgent requirement to leverage more significant private and commercial investments to meet the emerging financial gaps.

Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in India are among the weakest in the world when it comes to their capacity to raise resources and achieve financial autonomy. The chronic fiscal ill-health owing to a continuous revenue deficit has hamstrung local governance, resulting in poor civic services and infrastructure. Many of them cannot raise adequate resources from their internal budgets to meet increasing expenditures on services primarily because of the low cost of services they can levy. For example, sewerage networks and bus services are highly subsidised to remain accessible to all. Hence, they heavily depend on higher tiers of the government for funds towards services and infrastructure.

Who provides finance to build cities?

Of the funds needed to finance capital investments from Indian cities continually, 48% is derived from State governments, 24% from the Central government and only 15% from the surplus of urban local bodies. The rest include public-private partnerships (PPP), commercial debt and loans from HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation). Much of the urban infrastructure in India is financed by tied intergovernmental fiscal transfers, that is vertical and horizontal transfers of finance for obtaining specific objectives within the nation. Financing is repayable through debt, private lending or PPP investments. These require a recurrent source of revenue to meet obligations, thus mandating raising adequate resources to fund financial processes. Only a few large cities can access institutional banks and loans for private debt.

Funding challenges and innovative solutions

A low service charge for municipal services directly undermines financial sustainability. The status quo goes to the extent that urban bodies cannot recover even operations and maintenance costs. In a related context, city agencies have been unable to expand their resource and funding base to support private financing even for important services such as water supply. In 2017, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was widely commended for raising ₹2 billion through municipal bonds. The money was to part-fund a 24x7 water supply project (total cost ₹29 billion) that would enable the ULB to provide potable water to its citizens equitably and uninterruptedly throughout the city. In order to raise bonds, PMC started with a double-entry accounting system and got itself credit-rated by CARE and India Ratings, receiving a rating of AA+ from both, stamping approval to the ULB’s creditworthiness. The bond, which is a revenue bond with a 10-year tenure, carries a semi-annual interest rate of 7.59%.

A consistently weak fiscal performance of cities and low absorptive capacity for the execution of projects are some of the main reasons to deter private funding from entering the market. Drawing inferences from the statistics of the report, municipal corporations in large cities tend to under-invest in infrastructure with respect to their own intrinsic capacity, and large ULBs have low capital budget execution rates. The reason for this could be a weak ability to design, structure and execute projects both from an operational and financial perspective.

In its assessment of the intergovernmental framework, the general consensus would be for ULBs to develop and maintain transparent financial practices irrespective of their relationship with the state government. For example, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation holds the reputation of being the country’s richest civic body, with its 10-year commitments equalling that of many States. It makes around 18% of its income from property tax, among other sources. It also earns a regular income of ₹1,800 crore as interest per year from its 343 separate fixed deposit sources.

By maintaining a transparent record of their financial statements on their website and maintaining a stellar reputation, they are the most trusted municipal corporation and are able to attract PPPs and private funding in the country.

To improve their fiscal base, cities must establish a robust set of revenue bases and be able to recover the cost of service provision. These revenue bases must be able to support one another through diverse scenarios, ensuring that the city is able to double the own-services revenues of urban bodies and parastatal agencies every five years. This growth is essential to sustain a funding base that can balance commercial financing ability with future investment needs. Over time, this approach shall address fiscal and institutional challenges, enhancing creditworthiness and facilitating access to potential private financing.

What can the planning and design community do?

The World Bank report states that, as far as PPPs are concerned, revenue-sharing designs between the two entities could be more viable for private investors and need to account for risk-sharing or risk-transfer mechanisms. Thus, when problems arise during unanticipated demand shocks, projects typically get restructured to complete public ownership.

A deeper understanding of financial systems can extend the role of architects and planners beyond the design brief. Since these decisions are based on fiduciary interests, a functioning knowledge of the instruments of finance and how they operate can allow planners and architects to claim a stake in the decision-making process by being involved in structuring partnerships. As the most promising instrument for public participation, in a PPP, the government seeks to monetise its power to regulate development. For example, it can alter FSI/ FAR rules for its partners to promote affordable housing. With this, it can access financing and capital markets from the private sector and use it to get partnerships to provide saleable real estate. While the scale of operations might vary, the potential gains of a PPP rest squarely on the appropriate allocation of risks, rewards, and responsibilities among the various stakeholders. This implies that a PPP design’s strength lies in the innovative strategy of combining stakeholders and assigning roles.

With strategic positioning, small-scale urban projects can improve creditworthiness and maintain a continuous absorptive capacity of the local body. In the urban landscape, for instance, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has innovatively introduced a PPP model to tackle sanitation needs. Under this model, NDMC allocates space for constructing Public Toilet Utilities (PTUs) and provides additional space for private sector revenue generation. The private sector is responsible for operating and maintaining the facility according to defined standards throughout the concession period, which includes separate facilities for men and women, differently-abled individuals, bank ATMs, sanitary pad vending machines, and water ATMs.

But unlike in larger cities, urban local bodies in smaller cities don’t have the capacity to prepare SPVs (special purpose vehicle) to address their issues or even prepare comprehensive PPP documents. Consequently, less than 10% of PPPs in urban local bodies in India originate from areas outside major cities. To address this disparity, the planning and design community can raise awareness by conducting public participation programmes. Additionally, leveraging vocational training programmes can equip professionals to assist smaller urban local bodies in overcoming their challenges.

In large-scale projects, the expertise required to undertake PPP projects is both diverse and specific — technical, finance, legal, market/demand, tax, accounting and insurance. The ‘theoretical’ knowledge required must also be complemented with practical deal-making experience in areas such as project management or contract negotiation.

Advisers bring essential skills, practical experience, and additional capacity to handle the unique, intensive, and non-recurrent workload associated with complex projects like PPPs. Expertise is needed throughout the project lifecycle, from selection and definition to post-performance evaluation. The architecture and planning community can play a significant role in raising awareness and training professionals for a promising career in this field, potentially establishing a future business model.

The writer is Managing Director, GPM Architects and Planners.

