Filing a partition suit

We have a family property that belonged to my father until his death last year. While alive, he got a settlement deed registered that gave him the power to collect rent and enjoy it during his lifetime, and after his demise his children could take possession of the entire property. My mother had passed away 15 years ago. So, even when my father was alive, my sister and I built a portion for ourselves in the first and second floor. My father, however, has not mentioned about the second floor construction in his settlement deed. Now, my brother — who also has a share in the property — and I want to document the property in our names in order to sell our respective portions. My sister is neither interested in buying our portions nor is she willing to sign the deed. How do I execute the transfer of property to my name? How do I establish my right to metro water as the water pipeline leading to the first floor has been made inaccessible by my sister?

- Anandhi

The physical features of your building and the recitals of the settlement deed executed by your father have to be gone into in detail for answering your queries. Broadly, if there is no consensus amongst siblings, you may have to file a suit for partition. As an easement of necessity, you have a right over waterline though it may pass through your sister’s property.