Making existing buildings green

Just a few simple measures can transform your home into an environmentally sustainable and healthier zone

A common question we face from people is what they can do to make their existing homes green. Today, there are numerous existing buildings operating without any consideration for environmental sustainability. Although clearly there is a lot more we can do to make our buildings better when we start from the beginning of designing and building new, there are still possibilities we can consider in our existing buildings that can help better current conditions.

Below are some of the ‘green’ measures that can be taken in existing buildings:

● Electricity use Retrofitting our lights and fans with energy efficient variants will help bring down current electricity costs by as much as 50%. Further, if we consciously look at appliances and replace the same with energy efficient (such as BEE 5-star rated) alternatives we can look at a further reduction of about 10%.

● Cool roofs As high as 40% of the heat ingress is from roof tops in tropical areas. If we can find ways to cool down our roofs, we can greatly reduce the amount of heat coming indoors and thus minimise air conditioning needs. A few ways to do this in existing buildings would be to maintain a roof garden, create shaded spaces such as gazebos, install a layer of insulation or reflective tiles.

● Clean energy Once the strategies mentioned above have been addressed, it is fairly straightforward to power the reduced energy load using solar photovoltaics.

● Sensors Today, sensors and automation options are widely available that help to optimize and even reduce energy use and provide us with real time energy consumption data.

● Water use Replacing single flush tanks with dual flush tanks and fitting aerators to our taps can reduce our water consumption by as much as 50%.

● Wastewater reuse Treating the effluent wastewater using on-site bacterial and plant based systems will result in good quality water that can be reused for irrigation and / or if possible to install, can be taken back to the home for flushing.

● Rainwater harvesting Checking existing rain water harvesting systems such as roof outlets, downpipes and percolation pits will give us an idea of their effectiveness at capturing the rainwater. If found inefficient, they can be fixed or added to in order to ensure most, if not all, of the rainwater falling on the plot is either captured for use or percolated into the ground.

● Water metres Installing water metres will help us monitor our water use which is an important first step toward reducing consumption.

● Indoor plants Growing plants indoors not only provides us visual stimulation but also enhance the quality of air inside our homes.

● Eco-friendly house cleaning products Using eco-friendly products that are mostly natural will avoid chemical contamination of the wastewater generated. This is especially important if there are plans to reuse the wastewater. Such products are also healthier for us.

● Non-toxic paints If there is a need to re-paint the spaces, it would be healthier both for us and our environment if we opt for zero/ low VOC (volatile organic compounds) paints.

These are some of the strategies that can be followed in existing buildings in order to make our existing spaces environmentally sustainable and healthier. This will in turn help make our communities and cities more liveable.

The writer is the founder of Green Evolution, a sustainable architecture firm.